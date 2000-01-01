The store will not work correctly in the case when cookies are disabled.
Our story
It all started with Brad, 2 cats …
and too much poop.
It was 1999 after a long workday and Brad Baxter—inventor and founder—was down in the basement cleaning the mess his 2 inherited cats had made. The litter box was full, stinking, and neglected. As he bent down and scooped he started thinking, “How can I make this easier for myself and better for the cats?”
After multiple sketches and prototypes, Brad engineered an automatic, self-cleaning litter box—and Litter-Robot was born. The breakthrough idea was a sifting rotational method that filtered clumps into a waste drawer, leaving a clean bed of litter every time.
20 years and dozens more inventions later, Whisker is now 300+ employees strong and an international leader in pet products and technology. We’re on a mission to transform the future of pet care and build beautifully functional products that help make life with your pet endlessly better.
Truly innovative pet care
At Whisker, we’re engineers and designers who love to solve problems—for people and pets alike. Innovation isn’t just in our code, it’s in our DNA, so we’re constantly testing, prototyping, and refining to build the best pet care experience possible.
Rooted in the USA
Every Litter-Robot we make is designed, assembled, and serviced right here in America. With our operations rooted in the Midwest, we’re proud of the high-quality robots we deliver to our customers every day!
American manufacturing
Our 200+ person assembly and fulfillment center located in Juneau, Wisconsin is Whisker’s hub for assembling and distributing our premium products.
American customer service
Our Michigan-based product specialist team works closely with our on-site engineers to deliver fanatical customer service before, during, and after a purchase.
American repairs & support
All repairs and service are done in-house at our Michigan and Wisconsin facilities by our expert technicians, so you can always count on quality service when you need it.
The future of pet care
Having a pet makes everything a little more magical—and we’re creating a world where that magic is endless. Since 2000, we’ve helped pet parents outsmart daily chores by solving the problems that matter most.
We aim to be the worldwide leader in connected pet care and refined pet accessories, building beautiful solution-oriented products that solve problems, are enjoyable and intuitive to use, and deliver meaningful insights for pets and people alike.
Our team
As animal lovers and pet parents ourselves, transforming pet care through invention and technology is a dream come true. You, too? We’re growing and are always looking for fellow pet people to join the team.
Looking for a career at Whisker?Open Roles
