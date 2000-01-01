Our story

It all started with Brad, 2 cats …

and too much poop.

It was 1999 after a long workday and Brad Baxter—inventor and founder—was down in the basement cleaning the mess his 2 inherited cats had made. The litter box was full, stinking, and neglected. As he bent down and scooped he started thinking, “How can I make this easier for myself and better for the cats?”